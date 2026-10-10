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Chelsea join race for Brighton starlet Luka Vuskovic as market value explodes to €65m
Chelsea target rising Brighton star
Chelsea have reportedly identified Brighton centre-back Vuskovic as a priority transfer target, as per TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old is fast establishing himself as one of Europe’s premier young defenders following a rapid rise.
The Blues are closely monitoring the talented Croatia international, but they face a monumental battle for his signature. European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also showing significant interest in the highly-rated teenager.
Vuskovic only arrived at the Amex Stadium from Tottenham during the recent summer transfer window. However, his outstanding early performances have already commanded the attention of the continent's biggest clubs.
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Huge profit for the Seagulls
Brighton look set to record another massive financial windfall if they decide to sell their latest defensive prodigy. The south coast club spent a reported £46 million on Vuskovic just a couple of months ago.
His market value has skyrocketed since a wildly successful loan spell at Hamburg last season. Transfermarkt data shows that his valuation stood at just €18m a year ago, but that figure has now surged to an impressive €65m.
It seems entirely inevitable that Vuskovic will eventually secure a marquee transfer. He looks destined to follow in the lucrative footsteps of several high-profile stars who have departed the Amex.
A familiar transfer pathway
Brighton’s elite recruitment network consistently unearths global talent long before their wealthier rivals catch on. This highly effective strategy has allowed them to sign and develop some of the world’s most exciting young prospects
The Seagulls boast an incredible track record of generating massive transfer fees from these smart investments. Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro, Alexis Mac Allister, and Carlos Baleba stand out as some of their most spectacular success stories in the market
Chelsea are well aware of this proven talent factory. The London club notably raided Brighton to sign both Caicedo and Pedro in recent times, making another expensive move for Vuskovic a very logical step.
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A crucial decision awaits
Bayern will provide stern opposition if Chelsea decide to formalise their interest in the coming months. The Bundesliga giants have reportedly made the teenager a long-term target after closely tracking his impressive development in Germany.
Vuskovic must now carefully weigh up his future options as he plots the next phase of his career. For now, the centre-back will remain entirely focused on his current duties under the Brighton management.
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