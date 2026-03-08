Getty Images Sport
Luka Vuskovic's agent breaks silence on Barcelona interest amid talk of leaving Tottenham before making his debut
Barcelona want Vuskovic to solve defensive woes
Agent Pini Zahavi, who represents several high-profile stars and maintains a strong relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, has finally addressed the mounting speculation regarding one of his clients. Despite the noise coming from Germany and Spain on Vuskovic, Zahavi is keeping his cards close to his chest for now. As Barca look to rebuild their squad with youthful energy, the Croatian phenomenon has moved to the top of their wishlist, potentially forcing Spurs into a difficult decision before the player has even kicked a ball for them.
Vuskovic's agent stays coy on Barca links
Zahavi has been careful not to fuel the fire prematurely. In quotes carried by Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, the representative maintained a professional distance from the noise. "I can't comment on anything at this time. The player still belongs to Hamburg and is completely focused there," he stated. "I can give an update in exactly two months, that is, after his loan ends and he officially returns to Tottenham."
Spurs stand firm on wonderkid value
Despite the charm offensive from Catalonia, the north London club are not expected to let their prized asset go without a fight. Vuskovic is tied to a contract that runs until 2030, and the report suggest there is no active release clause in his deal. This puts Spurs in a position of power, with figures of around £50 million being touted as the minimum requirement to even bring the Premier League side to the negotiating table.
His father, Daniel Vuskovic, recently admitted the uncertainty of the situation, telling Sportske Novosti: "I don't know if Tottenham only see him as a future player or if they would be open to a transfer if they received a suitable offer."
Vuskovic dreams of Spanish football
While the clubs haggle over valuations, the player himself has previously dropped hints about where his heart might lie. Although he is currently thriving in the Bundesliga, the allure of La Liga is something the defender has openly contemplated. Vuskovic’s own aspirations could play a significant role if Flick decides to push for a formal agreement in the coming months.
Reflecting on his career path earlier this year, the youngster said as per Tribuna: “To be honest, it's not really the Premier League that I desired. I didn't envisage playing in England. I've always only thought about the Croatian league and Hajduk, but among the European leagues, Spain was in a way the closest to my aspirations, and now the German league, which is a very big league. One day, I'd like to play in Spain, that's all."
