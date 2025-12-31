Getty Images Sport
'I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry' - Luka Modric names 'toughest' manager he worked under at Real Madrid
Modric spent one season under Mourinho's wing in 2012-13
Ahead of what turned out to be Mourinho’s final season in charge of Real, the Special One brought Modric to the Bernabeu after a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal was agreed with Tottenham Hotspur in August 2012.
Joining a star-studded Real squad containing the likes of then-captain Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, Modric lifted his first trophy with the Spanish giants later that month, making his debut in the second leg of their victory over fierce rivals Barcelona in the 2012 Spanish Super Cup.
However, the 2012-13 campaign ended in disappointment for both Modric and Mourinho as Real ultimately finished second in La Liga - 15 points behind Tito Vilanova’s Barcelona - while they were also beaten in the Spanish Cup final by city rivals Atletico Madrid.
Los Blancos also bowed out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, losing 4-3 on aggregate to German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, who were managed by Jurgen Klopp at the time.
Legendary midfielder has also worked under Zidane and Ancelotti
However, spending the next 12 seasons of his career with Real, Modric ended up lifting countless honours with the club.
The 40-year-old won three Champions League titles in a row from 2016 to 2018 under Zinedine Zidane’s stewardship, while he also won Europe’s premier club competition in 2022 and 2024 under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance.
Replicating his remarkable performances at club level on the international stage, Modric also helped Croatia claim the bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup under Zlatko Dalic’s tutelage.
Blessed with the fortune of having played under a number of world football’s leading coaches, Modric had a clear answer when he was asked to name who he would describe as being the fiercest.
Modric claims Mourinho once reduced Cristiano to tears at Real
In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Modric opened up about his relationship with Mourinho, saying: “[He is] special. As a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I'm sorry I only had him for one season.”
Delving deeper into what makes Mourinho so successful as a manager, Modric revealed the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss - who is now in charge of Benfica - once reduced his former Real team-mate and current Al-Nassr striker Ronaldo to tears after becoming infuriated with the forward’s attitude off-the-ball.
Modric added: “I saw him (Mourinho) make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn't chase the opposing full-back. Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he's honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrivals the same way: if he had to tell you something, he'd tell you. Max (Allegri, Modric’s current Milan manager) is like that too: he tells you to your face what's right and what's wrong. Honesty is fundamental.”
Croatia star also describes current boss Allegri as a 'master'
After ending his 13-year spell with Real by joining Italian giants Milan on a free transfer in the summer, Modric has continued to defy age and expectations at the San Siro, having played a key role in helping Allegri’s side rise to second in the Serie A table.
Describing his new manager Allegri as a “master”, Modric said: “He has an incredible personality. He's a bit like (Carlo) Ancelotti: sensitive, funny, and loves to play pranks. But on the pitch, as a coach, he's a master. He knows football like few others. I didn't know him that well, but I'm happy he's my coach now.”
Modric will return to the field when Milan travel to Cagliari in the league on Friday. They will then play two games in a week when they entertain Genoa on Thursday, 8 January before making the trip to Fiorentina three days later.
