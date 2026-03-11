Getty Images Sport
Luka Modric exit a 'big mistake for Real Madrid & Spanish football', says Ivan Rakitic
From Madrid's transition to Milan's revival
Real Madrid’s leadership prioritised a generational shift last summer, choosing to build a future around younger talents like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde. While Modric remained a top-level competitor, his role had increasingly transitioned to a secondary substitute. As his contract expired last summer, the club opted for a respectful send-off that cleared the path for the next generation.
Since joining AC Milan, the 40-year-old maestro has proven that "football has no age," becoming a pivotal figure in the Rossoneri’s campaign. Modric has already featured in 30 matches across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists while anchoring a side that currently sit second in Serie A. His veteran leadership has been instrumental in keeping Milan within seven points of leaders Inter, demonstrating that his clinical vision and professionalism remain as sharp as ever in the Italian top flight.
A loss for Spanish football
Speaking on Radio MARCA, Rakitic reflected on his compatriot's legacy, stating: "It was a major error, not only by Real Madrid but for Spanish football, because I believe we should have insisted much more on keeping him there. With the way things are going at Madrid, I think the coach would be delighted with him. It makes me sad because we don't look at the age when a player is too young, and what Luka is showing is that football has no age limit."
Rakitic further emphasised Modric's unique professionalism, adding: "He's different from many others. It's no coincidence because he's taking care of himself and preparing well, and in the end, those who work hard deserve it. He's happy, content, enjoying himself a lot, and that's what's important, that we enjoy him as much as possible."
Madrid struggle as Modric thrives
Under the guidance of current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, Madrid have endured a difficult spell, with their midfield often looking devoid of the control and tempo-setting brilliance that Modric provided for over a decade. While Arbeloa has talented, physical options at his disposal, the lack of a calming, veteran presence in the middle of the park has severely hampered their ability to dictate matches this season. As Rakitic noted, Arbeloa would likely give anything to have a player of Modric's profile available right now to steer the ship.
Last season, Madrid's struggles were blamed on their failure to find a replacement for Toni Kroos following his retirement. Now, with the Bernabeu side sitting four points behind Barcelona in La Liga and having crashed out of the Copa del Rey, they are facing similar accusations of failing to fill a Modric-shaped hole in their midfield, especially with the 40-year-old earning rave reviews in Serie A.
What next for Madrid and Modric?
Modric's lively debut season at San Siro has prompted the Rossoneri to press him to activate the option to extend his contract by another 12 months. Max Allegri's team are aiming to narrow the gap to Serie A leaders Inter and ensure they qualify for next season's Champions League, a prospect they hope will convince the Croatia star to stay.
As for Madrid, they must battle an injury crisis that will see them take on Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday without the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao.
