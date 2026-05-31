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Mark Doyle

Luis Enrique and PSG enter the pantheon of Champions League legends! Winners and losers as Mikel Arteta's anti-football gets what it deserves after penalty shootout drama

Winners & Losers
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal
Luis Enrique
M. Arteta
Gabriel
O. Dembele
D. Rice
FEATURES
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal
Vitinha
K. Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain have done it again! A club once derided as the biggest bottlers in the Champions League showed their mettle by edging out Arsenal 4-3 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in Budapest, to deservedly retain their European crown on Saturday. Unlike last year's rout of Inter, PSG had to dig deep to defeat the Gunners, who proved an unsurprisingly tough nut to crack after taking an early lead through Kai Havertz following a fortuitous break of the ball.

For an awfully long time, in fact, Luis Enrique's men struggled dismally to break down Arsenal's brilliant back-line, with Gabriel Magalhaes & Co. doing a magnificent job of nullifying one of the finest attacking units in the game.

However, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came to life in the second half and, after the Georgian was clumsily fouled in the area by Cristhian Mosquera in the 65th minute, Ousmane Dembele swept home the resulting penalty to level the match.

PSG could and probably should have won the game in normal time, as Kvaratskhelia saw a great effort deflected onto the post by Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Bradley Barcola took a terrible touch and sliced horribly wide when put through on goal in the dying seconds.

However, despite having to take off some of their main men in extra-time, PSG proved they're as mentally strong as they are technically gifted by triumphing in the shootout.

GOAL runs through all of the big winners and losers from a tight and tense encounter at the Puskas Arena...

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Luis Enrique

    During TNT Sports' post-match analysis, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard admitted he was running out of superlatives for Luis Enrique, and we feel his pain.

    The former Barcelona boss is also one of the most likeable figures in football, a humble but wonderfully passionate personality that always brings a smile to one's face during interviews because of the truly inspirational way in which he speaks about the game - and life itself.

    In that sense, it's not in the least bit surprising Luis Enrique has a group of players willing to run their socks off for him - but it's still an incredible achievement at a club that was previously berated for being all style and no substance.

    Speaking after lifting his third European Cup (only Carlo Ancelotti has won more), Luis Enrique gave short shrift to the suggestion that he was now officially a football "legend" - but, honestly, we can't think of a better word for the man.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Gabriel Magalhaes

    When Gabriel blazed the ball over the bar to gift the trophy to PSG, all of their players raced towards their end of the ground to celebrate with goalkeeper Matvey Safonov in front of their fans. Well, all but one.

    Marquinhos made a beeline for his fellow Brazilian, whom he immediately embraced in his arms. Gabriel fully deserved the comfort of his compatriot. He'd been immense over the course of the 120 minutes and the game never even would have gone to penalties had he not been on hand to repel one PSG attack after another.

    In fact, had Arsenal won the shootout, the centre-back would probably have been named Player of the Match. Of course, that will come as scant consolation for Gabriel. This was his 'John Terry' moment, and it will take him some time to get over it.

    Still, as Marquinhos no doubt reminded him, he's experienced the devastation of defeat in a Champions League final himself - and now he's won two. The truly great players are the ones that bounce back from heart-breaking losses - and Gabriel undoubtedly has the resilience required to do so.


  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: PSG's dynasty

    When PSG wowed the watching world by dismantling Inter in the most one-sided final in European Cup history, we joked that their second title was unlikely to take anywhere near as long to win as their first. The suspicion was that a thrilling young team was only likely to get better as they got older - and so it's proved.

    PSG are both maturing and evolving, learning how to win games in different ways. Their famed forward line wasn't firing on all cylinders in Budapest and yet they still managed to get the job done - which is the mark of champions.

    Indeed, PSG's status as one of the finest teams the club game has ever seen is already beyond dispute. They're the first side since Real Madrid to retain the Champions League, and just the third in history to win both their domestic title and the European Cup in consecutive seasons.

    And they might not be done yet. PSG's team against Arsenal had an average age of 24, making them the third-youngest winners in tournament history. Even more importantly, despite presumptions that Luis Enrique might be tempted by a move to the Premier League this summer, he was already talking about strengthening his squad this summer - which is just the most terrifying thought for all of the pretenders to PSG's throne.

    The Parisians entered the pantheon of the footballing gods on Saturday; they've now got a shot at making it their own!

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Arsenal's midfield

    Given the final was decided on penalties, it might be pushing it to argue that PSG's midfield won them the game. But one of the main reasons Arsenal lost it was the shocking inability of their own midfield to keep a hold of the ball after going 1-0 up early on.

    It's obviously impossible to fault Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly or Martin Odegaard for effort. The seemingly indefatigable Rice spent his evening chasing shadows and actually caught up with a few, while Lewis-Skelly handled the enormity of the occasion wonderfully well and made a monumental block to prevent Kvaratskhelia putting PSG ahead.

    However, neither man impressed in possession. Lewis-Kelly completed just 12 passes in 90 minutes, while goalkeeper David Raya (28) was the only Arsenal player to give the ball away more times than Rice (15).

    Of course, they weren't helped in the slightest by Odegaard once again going missing against top-quality opposition, meaning it was effectively three versus two in the middle of the pitch. Obviously, Martin Zubimendi was meant to help Arsenal win and retain possession in games such as these, but he's looked exhausted for a couple of months now and was relegated to the role of substitute, meaning Arteta has some interesting calls to make over the summer.

    Much has been made of the Gunners' strength in depth, which undoubtedly helped them win the war of attrition that was the Premier League. However, after registering just 24.7 percent possession in Budapest (the lowest share in a Champions League final on record), it's clear that they're going to need far greater quality in the middle of the park if they're to eventually conquer Europe too.

  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Harry Kane

    The Champions League is usually the determining factor in Ballon d'Or voting - but probably not this year. Rice did himself no favours at all, and while Kvaratskhelia was the tournament's outstanding player, and won the penalty from which PSG levelled the game, the Georgian wasn't quite at his best at the Puskas Arena - perhaps due to a nasty gash on his leg.

    Furthermore, while Dembele confidently converted the penalty, the forward didn't look fully fit at all due to his recent hamstring issue.

    Of course, Vitinha winning Player of the Match will boost his own Ballon d'Or bid, but it still feels as if everything is up in the air going into the World Cup - and that's good news for not only the Portuguese and Rice, but also the other leading contenders, including Lamine Yamal, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and the current frontrunner, Harry Kane.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Arteta's anti-football

    From a neutral perspective, Arsenal scoring first - and so early - was the worst possible thing to happen to the final. It meant we were subjected to what amounted to a tense and yet simultaneously tedious training-ground exercise of 'attack versus defence'. But then again, it was probably always going to play out like that, with PSG patiently probing for an opening against the best-drilled backline in Europe.

    As Rice admitted afterwards, Arsenal never had any intention of going toe-to-toe with Luis Enrique's men. "If we'd gone out and played like that... That's what they want. That's how they score five and six against opponents."

    It has to be said, though, that Arsenal would have played anti-football no matter the opposition. It's what they do, making them a tough watch even at the best of times. Their games are endured rather than enjoyed, so it wasn't remotely surprising to see them pull out all the stops to frustrate and disrupt PSG, including Raya requiring treatment in injury time before making his usual miraculous recovery.

    However, there really isn't any legitimate excuse for Arsenal's approach. We're talking about arguably the strongest squad in Europe, one assembled at a cost of more than £1 billion, and this was the best they could come up with in a Champions League final. From the sixth minute on, they played like a non-league team trying to pull off a 'cupset', and it would have been a sporting travesty if it had paid off.

    Indeed, the moment that really summed Arsenal up was when they wasted the opportunity to double their lead from a corner right at the end of the first half because they wasted too much time before taking it.

    There will, of course, be plenty of sympathy for Arsenal being beaten on penalties after going through the entire tournament undefeated - and that's fine. But us purists are just as entitled to be relieved that the trophy went to the team that wanted to play football in the final as opposed to the one that tried to strangle the life out of it.