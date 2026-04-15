Luis Enrique strikes blow to Man Utd as Spaniard closes in on huge multi-year PSG contract extension

United’s search for elite leadership has hit a major roadblock as Enrique nears a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. The 55-year-old tactician has become the most sought-after coach in the global game, and according to The Telegraph, talks in the French capital have progressed so positively that an exit now looks impossible. United, who have long monitored Enrique's situation, will now have to look elsewhere as they seek a manager capable of competing with the best in Europe.

The Spaniard has fully embraced life in Ligue 1, and despite previous interest in testing himself in the Premier League, his success in Paris has anchored his loyalty. Following a historic Champions League triumph last season and another deep run in this year's competition, the PSG hierarchy has moved swiftly to ensure their project remains under his expert guidance. For United, who viewed Enrique as a primary target to restore their former glory, the news represents a frustrating setback in their long-term planning.