AFP
'You're playing horribly!' - Luis Enrique's brutal methods revealed as ex-PSG & Barcelona star considers himself lucky to have avoided 'military-style' season under coach
Enrique's military fitness regime
Rafinha has opened up about the daunting physical demands placed upon players by Luis Enrique, describing the coach's initial training methods as "military". The midfielder, who followed Enrique from Celta Vigo back to Barcelona, expressed his relief that he only joined the first-team set-up during the manager's second year at the club, having heard horror stories about the debut campaign.
Speaking in an interview with Alberto Edjogo-Owono, Rafinha detailed the relentless nature of the work. "I was lucky that I caught him in his second year. His first year was mountains, physical work... it was madness. My brother explained it to me; it was military physical training. Later, with Rafael Pol, the way of doing that physical work changed a bit, but it really marks what Luis Enrique is, the intensity he wants to find," the former PSG man explained.
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The strategy behind the physical madness
The reasoning behind this gruelling approach was rooted in Enrique's desire to see his teams overwhelm opponents in the latter stages of matches. Rafinha recalled the coach instilling this mindset even during his formative years in the Barcelona academy, where the Asturian's philosophy was first established before he took the reins of the senior squad in 2014.
"I always remember at Barca B when I started, he would say: ‘If you have the optimal physical level that I want to achieve, when it drops in the 70th minute, we will go up.’ And it was exactly like that," Rafinha said.
Despite the heavy workload, the midfielder praised Enrique's ability to communicate complex ideas, noting: "Afterwards, in the understanding of the game and in the way of expressing himself, he has always been very, very good. And very direct, very clear."
Brutal honesty in the dressing room
Beyond the physical toll, Luis Enrique is also famous for his blunt nature when critiquing his players' performances. He is not a coach who hides behind platitudes, and Rafinha confirmed that the manager was never afraid to tear into his stars if he felt they were underperforming or failing to meet the high standards expected at a club like Barcelona.
Rafinha revealed the type of feedback he frequently received, saying: "There were many instances of you're playing horribly, you can play much better; we’re not going anywhere like this, wake-up calls... things that a great coach has. Because of his way of being, you can have friction, but those are normal things." This directness served as a constant push for the squad to maintain their competitive edge.
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Dembele on Enrique's philosophy
The reputation for "military" discipline remains a core part of the Luis Enrique legend, as he continues to demand nothing less than perfection from his current squad in the French capital. Opening up about this tactical approach, PSG star Ousmane Dembele jokingly refused to reveal the coach's "recipe" for team balance but assured that the Spaniard possesses a top-level, clear vision.
The 29-year-old forward emphasised that the core of this philosophy relies on collective responsibility, stating, "We attack and defend together," while acknowledging that the manager has successfully instilled this rigorous work rate into attackers who traditionally dislike defensive duties.
Reflecting on his personal development under this demanding environment, the winger credited Luis Enrique for pushing him toward deep introspection and demanding that he lead by example both on and off the pitch. Dembele concluded that this strict, balanced framework is the only way to build a successful team, adding, "So far it has worked for us, and we are going to continue like this."