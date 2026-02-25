Getty/GOAL
Lucas Paqueta urges Vinicius Junior to reunite with him at Flamengo amid 'very sad' racism storm at Real Madrid
A united front against abuse
Paqueta, who recently made a blockbuster return to Rio de Janeiro as the most expensive signing in Flamengo's history, is deeply affected by the treatment Vinícius receives abroad following the alleged racist insult from Gianluca Prestianni. The pair rose through the youth ranks at Ninho do Urubu before conquering the senior team in 2017. Watching from Brazil, the playmaker is tired of seeing his compatriot targeted. "We talk a lot, but it's very sad to still have to experience and watch the things that happen with Vini. Anyone who knows him knows the heart he has. People blame him for things he shouldn't have to carry. He is the victim there. It's total support from me, from everyone at Flamengo, from all the staff, to Vini," Paqueta told ESPN.
An emotional plea to return home
Beyond the moral support, Paqueta is actively campaigning for a sensational transfer that would rock the football world. Despite Vinícius being one of the most coveted talents on the planet and under contract in the Spanish capital until 2027, the lure of Flamengo remains a powerful narrative in his career. Paqueta revealed that he has been in constant contact with the Real Madrid talisman, reminding him of a promise they made to each other nearly a decade ago when they were just teenagers dreaming of greatness.
The midfielder is doing his best to convince the Champions League winner that the grass might be greener back in Brazil. "We talk a lot and I told him: 'I'm here, now only you are missing. Come because we have to fulfil what we promised.' I'm sure that at the right time he will be returning to Flamengo," Paqueta said.
Flamengo's strategic dream
While the prospect of Vinícius leaving Los Blancos in his prime seems like a distant dream, Flamengo's board is treating it with genuine seriousness. During the introductory press conference for Paqueta, club director Jose Boto hinted that the next ambitious target for the Rubro-Negro is indeed the Real Madrid number seven. What initially sounded like a light-hearted joke has morphed into a strategic objective for the club’s leadership, who are keen to capitalise on any opportunity to bring their academy graduate back to Rio de Janeiro.
Internal reports suggest that Boto’s comments were far more than just "banter." The club is positioning itself for a future where a return for Vinícius isn't just a fantasy, especially if the toxic atmosphere in European stadiums continues to weigh on the player. Flamengo have shown they have the financial muscle to bring back stars like Paqueta, and they are prepared to wait for the "right moment" mentioned by the midfielder. For now, the focus remains on keeping Vinícius mentally strong as he navigates another difficult period in La Liga and the Champions League.
Focus on the domestic front
While the Vinícius rumours swirl, Paqueta and his teammates must keep their focus on a packed schedule. Flamengo are preparing for a crucial CONMEBOL Recopa clash against Lanus, followed by domestic duties in the Campeonato Carioca and the start of the Brasileirao. The club's ambition is at an all-time high, fuelled by the arrival of top-tier talent and the potential for even more legendary figures to join the project in the coming seasons. The narrative of the "Ninho boys" reunited is one that captures the imagination of every supporter in Brazil.
Whether Vinícius will answer the call remains to be seen, but the message from the Maracanã is clear: the door is wide open whenever he decides he has had enough of the "sad" scenes in Europe.
