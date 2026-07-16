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'Disappointed in myself' - Lucas Digne breaks silence on France's World Cup semi-final exit after new PSG signing's foul on Lamine Yamal proves crucial in defeat to Spain
A dream turned into a nightmare
Taking to Instagram two days after the 2-0 defeat, the 32-year-old expressed the pain of seeing a lifelong ambition slip away. Having fought his way back into Didier Deschamps' starting XI during the tournament in North America, Digne featured in every match of France's campaign, save for the group-stage encounters against Senegal and Norway. This prominent role made the sudden exit particularly difficult to process, with the defender admitting just how hard it was to find the words to describe such an immense disappointment.
"And so, a dream is over," he wrote. "The dream of a little boy, and surely that of thousands of people behind us. We always imagine so many things, often the most beautiful ones. But the end of a dream can sometimes be difficult, and the awakening even more brutal. The hardest thing today is finding the words to express this immense disappointment."
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Digne takes responsibility
While the outgoing Aston Villa man, who is set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain following the conclusion of the tournament, did not explicitly name Lamine Yamal, his message included a clear admission of personal failure. Digne’s attempt to clear the ball with his left foot resulted in a foul on the Spanish teenage sensation, yielding a first-half penalty from which Spain opened the scoring.
Reflecting on his role in the defeat, Digne stated: "First of all, I am disappointed in myself. Also disappointed for this team, for all the efforts we put in, and for this group of incredible players. I am also thinking of everyone who made the trip, as well as those who supported us from France and all over the world. Your support carried us throughout this adventure."
Emotional return to the big stage
This tournament represented a significant personal milestone for Digne, appearing in his second World Cup exactly 12 years after his first. Having been overlooked for the successful 2018 campaign in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar, the former Barcelona man had enjoyed a resurgence in the national team setup before the semi-final disaster.
Despite the heartbreak, the defender made sure to thank the travelling support while expressing pride in his heritage. "Despite this immense disappointment, I remain proud to have represented our country, with all its richness, its diversity, and all the people who make it up," he added. "Thank you for everything, for your support, and for all these emotions. You have been incredible throughout the competition."
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Eyes on the podium against England
The journey is not quite over for Deschamps' side, as they must now prepare for a third-place play-off against England. While many players find the fixture difficult to motivate themselves for, Digne is determined to end his international summer on a high note by securing a bronze medal.
He told his followers: "It’s not over, we have a podium to play for." France will face the Three Lions on Saturday, looking to restore some pride before the squad disperses and Digne prepares for his high-profile return to Ligue 1 with PSG.
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