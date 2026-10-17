AFP
Emmanuel Petit urges PSG star finds a new club after losing starting spot
Falling down the pecking order
Chevalier is facing intense pressure to leave the club after losing his place in the starting line-up. The former Lille star initially arrived to succeed Gianluigi Donnarumma but has failed to cement his status as the undisputed number one.
Manager Luis Enrique has ultimately lost faith in the French shot-stopper. Instead, the Spanish coach now relies heavily on Safonov to guard the net. Chevalier previously refused a summer departure, opting to fight for a second chance in the French capital. However, his current situation appears increasingly bleak as he watches from the sidelines.
- AFP
A lack of mental preparation
Former France international Petit has heavily criticised Chevalier's current predicament. Speaking on RMC, the 1998 World Cup winner insisted that the goalkeeper must walk away from the Parisiens to revive his career.
"It's obvious. When you are a high-level athlete, you are a competitor and you want to play," Petit explained. "You cannot be satisfied with being a backup for life. The pressure was too great for him. He had not prepared himself mentally to face the challenges of PSG."
No way past Safonov
The goalkeeping hierarchy at PSG now seems firmly set in stone. Safonov has successfully pushed past Chevalier and established a strong grip on the starting role.
Petit believes that Enrique will not offer Chevalier an easy route back into the starting eleven. He pointed out that the current number one remains deeply entrenched in the manager's plans.
"The goalkeeper position is special," Petit continued. "Luis Enrique isn't giving him a single scrap of playing time. He has lost his place in the French national team, and he needs to get back on the pitch to take control of his own destiny.
"Lucas Chevalier absolutely must play again! He has to leave. I honestly don’t understand why he’s still in the squad. Safonov has the manager's backing and will continue to be the one in goal."
- AFP
Searching for a fresh start
Chevalier now faces a crucial decision regarding his long-term future in professional football. Staying in Paris risks further stagnation during a vital period of his development.
His lack of playing time has already cost him his spot in the France national team. A transfer away from PSG appears to be the only logical solution for the shot-stopper.
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