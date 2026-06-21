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Lucas Bergvall tells Tottenham he wants to leave as Premier League rivals circle
Midfield starlet seeks summer exit
Despite being under contract until June 2031, the 20-year-old has made it clear to the Spurs hierarchy that he believes his future lies away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as several Premier League sides and clubs across Europe monitor the situation - per The Athletic.
The Sweden international was previously the subject of intense speculation during the winter window. Tottenham could face a battle to keep hold of him after rebuffing various enquiries, including from Chelsea and Aston Villa.
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From Player of the Year to the sidelines
Bergvall’s trajectory at Spurs has been a rollercoaster since his arrival from Djurgarden in 2024. He initially flourished under Ange Postecoglou, playing a pivotal role in the club's 2025 Europa League triumph - their first piece of silverware in 17 years.
His performances during that campaign were so impressive that he was officially named the club's Player of the Year, seemingly cementing his status as a cornerstone of the team's future.
However, the managerial merry-go-round has stunted his progress. Thomas Frank, who replaced Postecoglou, often deployed the Swede in wide areas rather than his preferred central midfield role. This trend continued under Igor Tudor and has worsened since Roberto De Zerbi took charge in March.
The Italian tactician’s 4-2-3-1 system appears ill-suited to Bergvall’s attributes, with the midfielder barely featuring in the final weeks of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Premier League rivals on high alert
The uncertainty surrounding Bergvall’s future has not gone unnoticed by Tottenham’s domestic rivals. Both Aston Villa and Chelsea have previously established contact with the club to explore the possibility of a transfer.
While Spurs originally maintained that the player was not for sale, his formal request to move on could force a change in stance if a substantial offer is presented this summer. De Zerbi’s vision for the squad also suggests a transition away from the Swedish youngster.
The Athletic adds that Tottenham are pursuing high-profile targets such as Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, indicating a desire for more established Premier League experience in the engine room. With no European football on the calendar for the upcoming season, minute distribution will be tighter than ever, leaving Bergvall in a precarious position regarding his development.
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International bright spot amidst club gloom
While his club career has hit a stumbling block, Bergvall continues to make waves on the international stage. He recently made history by becoming Sweden’s youngest-ever player to appear at a World Cup when he came off the bench during the 5-1 victory over Tunisia. During that match, he provided an assist for Graham Potter’s side, reminding onlookers of the technical quality that made him such a coveted prospect two years ago.
Despite his individual milestones, Sweden’s tournament remains in the balance following a heavy defeat to the Netherlands on matchday two.