'I already said two years ago that he would have been great for Bayern Munich' - Lothar Matthaus feels Borussia Dortmund striker would fit right in at FCB
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes Serhou Guirassy should've been signed by the Bavarians in 2023, when they signed Harry Kane.
- Matthaus praises Dortmund striker Guirassy
- Wanted Bayern to sign Guinea international
- Guirassy is Champions League's top scorer this season