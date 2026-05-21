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Loris Karius expected to snub Serie A return to sign new contract with Schalke following ex-Liverpool goalkeeper's integral role in Bundesliga promotion
Redemption for Karius in Gelsenkirchen
Karius has firmly put his past struggles behind him, playing a leading role as Schalke secured the 2. Bundesliga title and a return to the top flight. The 32-year-old joined Schalke in January 2025 and has since become one of their most reliable performers.
All indications point toward a contract renewal. According to Sky Sports, Loris Karius is closing in on a new deal with Schalke despite attracting interest from several Serie A clubs seeking to secure his services.
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Karius brings Schalke stability
The former Liverpool goalkeeper's decision represents a massive boost for the club as they prepare for life back in the Bundesliga, ensuring stability in a position that has been notoriously volatile in recent seasons.
Since Manuel Neuer’s departure to Bayern Munich in 2011, Schalke have struggled to find a long-term successor, with the club enduring constant debates regarding their number one.
Securing the goalkeeping department
Schalke are also working to ensure that Kevin Müller remains at the club as the primary backup. Müller arrived on loan in January 2026 after falling down the pecking order at Heidenheim and has impressed the coaching staff with his professionalism and solid performances when called upon.
Schalke are very satisfied with the current goalkeeping dynamic and view the Karius-Müller duo as the ideal combination for their Bundesliga return. Negotiations have progressed well, and there is a growing confidence within the club that both players will be part of the squad for the upcoming season, providing a rare sense of clarity for the position.
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Overcoming the Heidenheim hurdle
The only remaining obstacle for Müller’s permanent transfer is his parent club, 1. FC Heidenheim. Following their relegation, Heidenheim are reportedly demanding a transfer fee for the veteran keeper. However, Schalke are prepared to pay a small sum to resolve the situation and finalise the deal in the coming weeks.
This double agreement would mark a successful start to the summer transfer window for Baumann. By securing both Karius and Müller, Schalke can focus their recruitment efforts on other areas of the pitch, knowing that the foundation of their promotion-winning defence remains intact for the challenges of the Bundesliga.