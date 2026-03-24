Long-term Tottenham injury absentee Dejan Kulusevski to join up with Sweden squad ahead of World Cup playoff

Sweden head coach Graham Potter has invited the winger into his March camp ahead of their crucial clash with Ukraine, prioritizing his influence on team morale. While the manager admitted that the player’s physical progress has been slower than anticipated, he believes having the forward around the group is invaluable.

"Dejan is in Spain so I think he will come here and meet us. It will be nice to see him. At the stage he is in his rehab, it is okay for him," Potter told Aftonbladet. "For others it is more difficult because they are at a stage in their rehab where it means it is more difficult to be on the pitch. But Dejan will come by and it will be fantastic."