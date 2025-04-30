Liverpool warned they'll be making transfer 'mistake' if they don't sign Real Madrid outcast as ex-Germany international tells Reds to 'find a role' for wonderkid
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged the Reds to avoid making a transfer error by signing out-of-favour Real Madrid star Arda Guler.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hamann wants Liverpool to sign Guler
- Warns the Reds of making a transfer 'mistake'
- Turkish youngster facing uncertain future