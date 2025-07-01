Liverpool draw up three-man striker shortlist as Arne Slot looks to complete summer spending spree with statement signing - but Reds boss must wait for key departure before pulling trigger
Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a three-man striker shortlist but Arne Slot's team must sell a key player to fund such a move.
- Liverpool have three-man striker shortlist
- Need to sell key player to fund a move
- Reds eye another statement signing