Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike opens up on playing with Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain & names favourite team-mate at Anfield

Since his £79 million summer switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman has been in impressive form for Liverpool, netting 15 goals and providing six assists across 38 appearances. This purple patch has seen him break into Didier Deschamps' France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, the striker isn't satisfied with just being a regular starter; he has his sights set on the individual pinnacle of the game.

When asked by Owen Hargreaves if he has the potential to become the world’s best, Ekitike replied: "I think I can, I think I can. There's room for improvement, I have to work more, progress, but obviously I'm where I wanted to be, and I am here. When I say I'm not scared of anything, it's like I don't fear pressure. People have expectations of me and I actually love that. It's exciting for me to be here, to play big games, to play in big competitions. I always wanted to be there and play in those types of games for such a big club."