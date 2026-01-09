Liverpool snap up young defender in £1m deal from club owned by ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba

Liverpool have signed the 18-year-old centre-back in a deal worth a reported £1m. A relatively negligible fee for the Reds, Ndiaye will link up with Page's Under-21 side and will hope to make an impact, before potentially moving into the senior squad.

In a statement, Liverpool said: "Liverpool have completed the signing of defender Mor Talla Ndiaye, subject to international clearance.

"The Senegal youth centre-back, who turned 18 earlier this month, links up with the Reds' U21s ranks from Amitie FC in his homeland.

"Ndiaye represented his country at the FIFA U17 World Cup in November, making four appearances as they reached the knockout stages.

"He has also featured for Senegal at U18 level."