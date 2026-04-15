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Liverpool 'should have won' against PSG but Arne Slot left in awe of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele
Reds dominant but toothless
Liverpool huffed and puffed in an attempt to overturn their first-leg deficit, but the Champions League holders proved too resilient at a raucous Anfield. Despite registering 21 shots - their highest tally without scoring in Europe since the 2022 final - the Reds were punished by a clinical Dembele brace, resulting in a 4-0 aggregate defeat. The result confirms a second consecutive exit for the Premier League side at the hands of the French champions, officially ending their hopes of silverware this season.
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Slot laments missed opportunities
Following the final whistle, the Liverpool head coach expressed a mix of pride in his side's intensity and frustration at the final scoreline. He noted that while the team had been fortunate to only lose 2-0 in the reverse fixture, the second leg was a story of wasted dominance.
Reflecting on the performance and the impact of PSG's star man, Slot told TNT Sports: "We got much more than we deserved last week, by only losing 2-0, but today we got much less than we deserved. In my opinion we should have won, but it's also the quality of them that they don't concede with all the chances we had, and the finishes of Ousmane Dembele, who showed why he won the Ballon d'Or."
Regarding the intensity of his team, he added: "It was incredible. Even after we went 1-0 down. If you look at the xG, we should have scored two, let alone one, and that's happened too many times this season." Pressed on whether Champions League qualification for next term remains the absolute minimum requirement, Slot replied: "Of course and that's why we go for now."
Clinical Dembele haunts English soil
The victory was anchored by a masterclass from Dembele, who demonstrated exactly why he is considered one of the world's best players with two decisive strikes. The Frenchman has now been involved in five goals across his last five Champions League away appearances against English opposition, cementing his reputation as a recurring nemesis for Premier League sides. His clinical edge allowed Luis Enrique's side to absorb immense pressure and progress to a semi-final showdown with either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, as the holders continue their quest to retain the European crown.
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Derby focus for the Reds
Liverpool must regroup for Sunday’s high-stakes Merseyside Derby against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium as the top-four race intensifies. Slot’s task is significantly harder following the loss of Hugo Ekitike, who faces nine months out with a ruptured Achilles. Without their star forward, the Reds must rediscover their scoring touch to secure a return to elite continental competition through England’s fifth European Performance Spot.