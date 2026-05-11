Liverpool release images of Diogo Jota & Andre Silva memorial to be placed on 97 Avenue outside Anfield

The club have officially revealed the design for 'Forever 20', a sculpture that will stand as a permanent fixture near the Main Stand. Liverpool selected 97 Avenue as the location for the tribute, the same site where thousands of fans left scarves, banners, and floral tributes in the wake of the fatal car crash in Spain that claimed the lives of both brothers.

The central piece of the memorial is a flowing heart sculpture, a direct reference to Jota’s signature goal celebration that became a staple of his five-year stint at Anfield. The design is intended to be seen from multiple perspectives; when viewed from different angles, the sculpture reveals the numbers 20 and 30, which were worn by Jota and Silva respectively during their playing careers.











