Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Mohamed Salah sends Reds top of the Premier League despite disappointing display as goal-scorer Ibrahima Konate also endures mixed evening

The Egyptian netted the winner from the penalty spot at Molineux as Arne Slot's side made it five wins from six to start the season

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table as Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot to secure a 2-1 win over struggling Wolves in what was an underwhelming but overall satisfying performance from Arne Slot's side.

The Reds were on the backfoot for the opening 20 minutes as Gary O'Neil's side came out of the blocks quickly, but eventually the visitors took control, and Dominik Szoboszlai should have given them the lead when he fired straight at Sam Johnstone from close-range.

Ibrahima Konate, however, did not make the same mistake from a similar position as he headed home Diogo Jota's cross in first-half stoppage-time. However, the France defender then went from hero to villain early in the second period as he failed to deal with a ball that was trickling towards the byline, and Wolves took advantage as Rayan Ait-Nouri slammed into an empty net.

The hosts weren't level for long, however, as Jota was fouled by Nelson Semedo in the penalty area, and Salah made no mistake despite having an otherwise forgettable evening.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Molineux...