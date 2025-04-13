Liverpool player ratings vs West Ham: Virgil van Dijk goes from zero to hero! Reds captain recovers from rare horror show while Mohamed Salah shows he's worth every penny as Premier League title edges ever closer

The Reds endured a nervy afternoon at Anfield, but their captain rose highest in the closing stages to secure victory over the Irons

Liverpool got back to winning ways and moved to within six points of securing the Premier League title as Virgil van Dijk scored late to secure a 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side started the game on top, and took a deserved lead when Mohamed Salah, who was playing for the first time since signing a new two-year deal, left Ollie Scarles for dead before providing an inch-perfect ball across the penalty area for Diaz to tap home. That seemed to spark West Ham into life, however, as Alisson Becker had to be alert to shut down Carlos Soler before racing back to tip Mohamed Kudus' curling effort onto the crossbar.

Liverpool hit the woodwork themselves early in the second half as Alexis Mac Allister hit the bar with a free-kick, before he again went close when Alphonse Areola tipped his shot from wide of the penalty area over the top. However, nerves began to set in among the home crowd, and Alisson had to be at his best to keep out Jarrod Bowen and Kudus before a mix up between Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson led to the latter putting through his own goal with four minutes left on the clock.

The scores weren't level for long, however, as Van Dijk rose highest from a corner to send the Kop into raptures, and while there was still time for Niclas Fullkrug to hit the bar with a late header, Liverpool held on.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...