Liverpool player ratings vs Atalanta: Okay to panic now, Jurgen?! Darwin Nunez misfires again and Klopp's defence capitulates in embarrassing Europa League loss at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp insisted that there was no need to panic after Sunday's dreadful draw at Manchester United - but what about now? Liverpool's bid to win the Premier League may not have been dealt a fatal blow at Old Trafford but their Europa League hopes are over after an embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to Atalanta on Thursday night that only strengthens the suspicion that the Reds are running out of steam at precisely the wrong time.

Liverpool just never got going in the first leg of this quarter-final tie. Darwin Nunez may have squandered a wonderful opening and Harvey Elliot struck the woodwork with a wonderful effort but Atalanta should have been more than one goal to the good at the interval.

There was an element of fortune about the opener, with Caoimhin Kelleher somehow allowing Gianluca Scamacca's shot to squirm under his body, but the Italians were by far the better, more assured side and they deservedly doubled their lead when the Italian side-footed home a terrific cross from Charles De Ketelaere in the 60th minute.

By that stage, Klopp had brought on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, but there was no rousing the Reds, who conceded a killer third goal to Mario Pasalic in the dying minutes.

