+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Tom Bellwood

Liverpool player ratings vs PSV: Virgil van Dijk disaster-class condemns rotten Reds to another defeat in Champions League shocker

Liverpool were condemned to another damaging, dreadful defeat as Arne Slot’s side were thumped 4-1 by PSV in a Champions League horror show at Anfield. The Reds' shambolic defence was exposed time and again, with captain Virgil van Dijk conceding an early penalty while Ibrahima Konate was at fault for the third as their season hit another depressing low.

Slot’s side made the worst possible start with just six minutes on the clock after Van Dijk needlessly raised his arm high above his head, referee Alejandro Hernandez rightly pointed to the spot and former Tottenham full-back Ivan Perisic sent Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way to hand the visitors the lead. But there was huge relief just 10 minutes later after PSV keeper Matej Kovar saved a fierce shot from Cody Gakpo, but only succeeded in palming the ball into Dominik Szoboszlai's path to fire home from 12 yards out. 

Anfield was briefly raucous as Slot’s side mounted wave after wave of attack in the first half, playing with a confidence and style that has been sorely missed for large swathes of the domestic season, with Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike all seeing shots saved by Kovar. 

But the home crowd was silenced 10 minutes into the second half after an inch-perfect through-ball from Mauro Junior found Guus Til running through the middle of Liverpool’s box to fire past Mamardashvili. And there was more punishment after a shocking error from Konate, who allowed a lofted ball to bounce under his feet, and PSV substitute Couhaib Driouech fired home after an initial shot which had rebounded off the post. 

Driouech completed the rout in time added on as boos rang out around Anfield following another diabolical performance which leaves them 13th in the league phase table with three games to play.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (4/10):

    Returned to starting line-up after injury to Alisson, but will be wishing he had stayed on the bench after being left awfully exposed time and again by his defence. Was not at fault for any of PSV's four strikes.  

    Curtis Jones (4/10):

    Asked to cover in at full-back and was kept busy all evening by PSV's industrious attack. One of the few players in the back-line to not commit a howler.

    Ibrahima Konate (3/10):

    A number of question marks over his place in the team, and had a decent chance to score with a header from a corner saved in the second half. But it was his basic error, allowing the ball to bounce under his feet which let PSV in for their third. Was hooked with 10 minutes to go.

    Virgil van Dijk (3/10):

    Dreadful evening for the Liverpool captain after conceding a needless penalty and was shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge a few minutes later. Saw a header crash off the crossbar on the half-hour, but it was a poor evening for him.  

    Milos Kerkez (4/10):

    For the first hour was enjoying one of his better evenings, marshalling PSV's many attacks down the Liverpool left, and had his hands full up against Man. Will be disappointed he failed to match Til's run for PSV's second goal.

    • Advertisement
  • Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Played way too much of the game in his own half. Cut a frustrated figure when he made it into PSV's box after having a couple of penalty appeals waved away. 

    Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):

    Plenty of running, but not enough final product. Another Liverpool player who will need to do some soul searching after a flat performance.  

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    Asked to move into midfield by boss Slot and the decision paid dividends as his run began the build-up to his equaliser. Ran non-stop all match, was there at the vital moment to break up play and was dangerous around the opposition box, too. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PSVAFP

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (4/10):

    A shadow of his former self once again. Surviving on scraps and a virtual passenger for too much of the game.

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    Given the nod in front of Isak and was a constant threat to PSV, but failed to take any of the chances that came his way. Worrying scenes after he signalled to the bench he was injured and was hobbled off after 60 minutes. 

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Facing his boyhood club, the Dutchman was full of running and created a host of chances for the Reds, but will be ultimately frustrated by his performance.

  • Liverpool FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alexander Isak (4/10):

    Slot said before the match that Isak was rested due to the number of minutes he's played, but was given his chance on the hour following the injury to Ekitike. Barely had a touch 

    Federico Chiesa (4/10):

    Came on to replace Konate with 15 minutes to go, but had little impact, creating little with his handful of touches. 

    Arne Slot (3/10):

    The Champions League had been a relative sanctuary among the carnage of the Premier League campaign, but the same deficiencies raised their head and he had no answer. Number one issue is the defence; it's a shambles, he must fix it. 

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN