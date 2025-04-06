Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones blunders cost Arne Slot's men dearly as Reds' stumble on march to Premier League title

Liverpool missed the chance to go 14 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as they lost 3-2 to Fulham.
Alexis Mac Allister's beauty had Arne Slot's team in the lead in the first half but a catalogue of defensive errors saw them go in at half-time 3-1 down, with Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz on the scoresheet.
The Reds improved in the second half and substitutes Conor Bradley and Luis Diaz combined to pull a goal back, but it was not enough.
GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Craven Cottage...