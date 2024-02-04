Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal: Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker - what are you doing?! Reds' reliable duo gift Gunners victory before Ibrahima Konate red card compounds defensive disaster

Two of Jurgen Klopp's most dependable players made costly second-half errors to condemn the Premier League leaders to a 3-1 defeat

Liverpool missed the chance to take further control of the Premier League title race as a mix-up between two of the Reds' most reliable performers, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, gifted Arsenal victory in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash.

The Gunners dominated the first half, and took a deserved lead when Bukayo Saka fired into an empty net after Alisson had denied Kai Havertz. Liverpool, however, managed to go into the break level after Luis Diaz's cross was turned into his own net by Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Reds barely deserved to be level, but the equaliser certainly seemed to boost them, and they were the better team in the second half before a long ball over the top wasn't dealt with by either Van Dijk or Alisson, which allowed Gabriel Martinelli to roll the ball into the unguarded goal.

Article continues below

Liverpool looked to fight back, but the game was all-but over once Ibrahima Konate was sent off for a second bookable offence late on, and their misery was compounded when Leandro Trossard's effort from a tight angle deflected off Van Dijk and through Alisson's legs.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Emirates Stadium...