Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola delivers concerning Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong injury update following Brentford victory

Addressing the specific nature of the two setbacks, the manager noted that they stem from different circumstances. "They were different cases. Dom felt the same injury, it’s not a new injury and was probably not healed enough, so we will need more time with him. Jeremie’s was new, I think he finished cramping the other day [against LASK]," Iraola stated. He added: "I put him on because playing against 10, going forward I thought he could give us more than Ronald. After, I value a lot and he was very good, Victor playing as a right-back. But it will mean we will lose Dom and Jeremie for some time, yes."