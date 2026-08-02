Federico Chiesa makes a decisive call on his Liverpool future amid strong transfer interest from Atletico Madrid and Serie A

Chiesa appears ready to completely commit his immediate future to Liverpool, despite attracting significant attention from several top European sides.

According to football-italia, the Italy international has definitively decided to remain at Anfield for the upcoming campaign. This decision serves as a major setback for Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid, who were heavily linked with a summer move for the player.

Additionally, Chiesa had been widely tipped to seal a return to Serie A following his previous spells with Fiorentina and Juventus. However, the winger is now fully focused on proving his worth in the Premier League and establishing himself as a vital asset for the club.



