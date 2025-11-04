Getty Images Sport
'F*ck right off' - Liverpool fans left apoplectic after seeing Reds controversially denied penalty for handball against Real Madrid after VAR intervention with social media divided
The handball decision that shook Anfield
Kovacs initially awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the area, but replays on the big screen showed the point of contact was clearly inside the penalty box. The entire stadium expected VAR to intervene, and when the on-screen message 'VAR CHECK IN PROGRESS' flashed up, anticipation swept through Anfield. Kovacs was sent to review the footage on the pitch-side monitor, which is a move that usually signals an overturned decision. Yet, to the disbelief of the home supporters, Kovacs walked back on his initial handball decision and waved play on, ruling that the contact was not penalty-worthy. The explanation relayed during the Amazon Prime broadcast claimed Tchouameni’s arm was in a 'natural position close to his body' as he attempted to close down the shot. The home crowd’s roar of expectation turned into a chorus of boos and jeers that echoed around the ground, as it was a moment that became the night’s biggest talking point.
- AFP
Liverpool fans lose it on social media
Thousands of Liverpool fans vented their frustration, branding the decision a disgrace and another VAR farce.
@Macxa47 wrote: "Liverpool have been robbed, how is that not a handball😂😂."
@AnfieldAgenda wrote: "It's a handball, but only if it's outside the box apparently. F*ck right off."
@SamueILFC wrote: "That is a penalty. We have witnessed corruption.
Former English referee Mark Clattenburg also thought it was a handball, but some of the fans were not so sure about that.
@JajaBreed wrote: "It's actually laughable to hear Mark Clattenburg, a former FA referee at that, insist that Tchouameni's hands were not in a natural position. Absolutely wild that."
@oliviashley said: "Just shows you the absolute state of English officiating when you’ve got Clattenburg talking sh*te in the background n telling everyone he thinks that’s a penalty."
She was seconded by JHarrisCFC, who wrote: "Mark Clattenburg is a clown, what the f*ck does he mean "it's not a natural position?"
Pundits split down the middle
On BBC Radio 5 Live, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock didn’t mince his words: "This will be VAR, it’s inside the area. It’s a penalty. Simple as that."
His fellow pundit and ex-Real Madrid centre-back Jonathan Woodgate, who was also at Anfield, did not agree and said: "I don’t know what Tchouameni can do with his arms! Common sense has to prevail, surely.”
Former La Liga referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, speaking on Spanish TV, defended the officials’ decision, claiming they "100% got it right".
"Tchouameni’s hand could not have been in a more natural position," Lahoz said. "There’s no way that should be a penalty. The officials were correct. It shouldn’t take several minutes to decide something so straightforward. Either it’s clear or it isn’t, but that delay kills the rhythm of the match."
- Getty Images Sport
Mac Allister finally beats Courtois
For Liverpool fans, the night carried a grim sense of deja vu as once again, Thibaut Courtois proved to be their tormentor-in-chief. The Belgian goalkeeper, who produced a world-class performance to deny Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final, was at it again. The Belgian pulled off several stunning saves in the first half, first tipping Szoboszlai’s curling shot wide before clawing away Alexis Mac Allister’s close-range effort. By half-time, Madrid were still level, thanks to their No.1, and Liverpool’s frustration was palpable. However, the Argentine finally broke the deadlock with a header from a Szoboszlai free-kick just after the hour mark, to send Anfield into a frenzy. The Reds will be back in action on Sunday against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Advertisement