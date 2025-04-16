Liverpool's Darwin Nunez told which club could be 'tailor-made' for him ahead of potential summer exit as Reds legend backs him to have similar impact to Erling Haaland & Robert Lewandowski
Darwin Nunez is being linked with a move away from Liverpool, and a Reds legend believes Borussia Dortmund would be an ideal club for him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nunez is being tipped to leave Liverpool
- Uruguayan has scored just seven goals this term
- Reds legend sees Dortmund as perfect landing spot