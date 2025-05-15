'He's good enough!' - Liverpool urged to make Conor Bradley their long-term Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement despite Reds eyeing Jeremie Frimpong deal to replace Real Madrid-bound ace
Liverpool have been urged to give Conor Bradley the chance to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold despite their interest in Jeremie Frimpong.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reds reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen right-back
- Told to stick with Bradley
- Northern Ireland international has impressed