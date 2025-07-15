Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea heading for top marks but Man Utd are failing - again! Grading the Big Six's summer transfer windows so far with just a month until the new Premier League season kicks off

The market opened earlier than usual but not every member of England's elite has taken advantage of it as the 2025-26 campaign fast approaches...

The new Premier League season will get under way at Anfield in precisely one month's time - so how are England's elite shaping up ahead of the imminent resumption of play?

We've already seen a string of sensational signings, with the top teams trying to get their business done as early as possible ahead of what's likely to be a gruelling season, which will be punctuated by the Africa Cup of Nations, and conclude just before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Of course, the expanded Club World Cup has also contributed to the spate of signings, with FIFA having opened the window earlier than usual to allow participants to strengthen their squads specifically for the tournament.

Article continues below

Indeed, both Manchester City and Chelsea spent big before the action even got underway in the United States, while the latter brought in Joao Pedro for the knockout stage - and to great effect.

But who's looking like potential title contenders right now? And who still has plenty of work to do before the big kick-off at Anfield on August 15? Below, GOAL breaks down the big six's business so far...