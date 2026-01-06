Lisandro Martinez & Ruben Amorim 'squared up to each other' on Man Utd training ground as details of 'intense' row come to light

Tensions reportedly boiled over when Martinez, who had been restricted to substitute appearances against both Palace and West Ham, felt he was being unfairly overlooked for the starting XI. The defender, known as 'The Butcher' for his aggressive style of play, believed he was fully fit and ready to start, but Amorim continued to leave him on the bench.

The disagreement culminated in a physical confrontation on the training pitches where the player and manager "squared up to each other." The exchange was described as "intense," with Martinez making his feelings known in no uncertain terms. In an era where player power often dictates that such outbursts lead to exile, the outcome of this row was surprisingly different.

