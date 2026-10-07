'Hard to process!' – Emotional Argentina trio open up on life without Lionel Messi

Argentina's next generation of stars admitted to feeling overwhelming emotion during Lionel Messi's farewell match at the Monumental Stadium. Lisandro Martinez, Franco Mastantuono, and Enzo Fernandez were among the squad members reflecting on the captain's departure after the 3-0 victory against Benin.

The younger squad members highlighted the immense impact Messi made on their individual careers.

Enzo Fernandez summed up the feeling in the dressing room: "We are going to miss him a lot."