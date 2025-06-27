Ella Toone vs Grace Clinton, Beth Mead vs Chloe Kelly and seven Lionesses selection debates that England boss Sarina Wiegman must answer ahead of Euro 2025

While the likes of Hannah Hampton, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo are shoo-ins to start this summer, other positions remain up for grabs...

As England prepare to defend their title at this summer's European Championship, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Lionesses can lift that trophy again on July 27. Sarina Wiegman's side are blessed with depth in a lot of positions and go into the tournament with one of the strongest squads on show, despite the high-profile absences of Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby.

That depth, though, does create some selection headaches for Wiegman, with her simply spoiled for choice in certain areas. The two-time European champion has a reputation as a coach who doesn't like to tinker too much with her best XI, but it wouldn't be a surprise if she does rotate in particular positions given the variety and quality she has to pick from.

In some roles, however, this is not the case. As Wiegman ponders just what her starting line-up will look like when England open their title defence against France on July 5, there are still a few solutions she needs to find, with Sunday's send-off friendly against Jamaica set to provide a testing ground for some of these issues.

What decisions does the Lionesses boss still need to make then? GOAL looks at some of the roles still up for grabs as the Euros near...