'We were figuring it out' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains how Portugal changes led to England dropping points in Nations League opener

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman pointed to changes by Portugal when asked why England faded in the second half of their 1-1 draw on Friday night.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England led 1-0 thanks to Russo on Friday night

But only left Portugal with a point in 1-1 draw

Lionesses boss Wiegman explains poor result Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱