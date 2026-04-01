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Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi to reach 1,000 career goals & insists Argentina captain has the 'desire' for final World Cup campaign
More Messi magic on the horizon
Following Argentina's emphatic 5-0 win over Zambia at La Bombonera, in which Messi bagged a goal and an assist, the post-match focus quickly shifted to the future of the country's iconic captain. Scaloni didn't shy away from predicting unprecedented milestones for the 38-year-old, while also making his stance clear on the upcoming North American tournament.
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Messi tipped for historic milestone
While Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the race to four figures in Saudi Arabia, Scaloni remains confident in his captain's ability to join him in that exclusive club. Addressing the potential for Messi, who currently sits on 913 career goals, to hit the massive career landmark, the manager noted: "He could reach 1,000 goals, we'll have to see how much longer he plays. The thing is, he has to want to keep going. I hope he does, because he's happy on the pitch and we all want to see him. One year he scored over 90 goals - he can get there."
Beyond individual records, attention turned to whether the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will help Argentina defend their crown at the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni added: "It will be a privilege if Leo decides to play in the World Cup. We all want him to enjoy it and we're helping him feel good. He wants the same as us, now he's more relaxed because he's already won a World Cup. His desire to be there and share it is there, we'll see what he decides to do and we'll support him."
Farewell for Otamendi
The victory over Zambia is expected to be Messi's last international game on home soil. It also served as a poignant moment for veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, who has confirmed he will retire from Argentina duty after the World Cup. Messi also handed over penalty duties to Otamendi in the game, allowing him to sign off at La Bombonera with a rare goal.
The Benfica star is, however, determined to add a final piece of silverware to his collection before he steps down for good, inspired by his skipper. "The World Cup is still to come, and we're going to compete and defend the title. As Leo (Messi) once said, people should believe because we have what it takes," Otamendi said after the game.
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What comes next for Argentina?
The 2026 World Cup represents a massive challenge for the defending champions, who will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stages. With Messi more relaxed following his 2022 triumph, the emphasis is now on enjoyment and collective success, though the pursuit of 1,000 goals will undoubtedly provide a fascinating subplot for fans of the Inter Miami star around the globe.