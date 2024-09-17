Lionel Scaloni admits Lionel Messi & Angel Di María are 'irreplaceable' as Argentina boss hints at ushering in 'different' style of play after ex-Real Madrid star's retirement
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has admitted Lionel Messi and Angel Di María are "irreplaceable" while hinting at ushering in a "different" style.
- Di Maria won second Copa America in the summer
- Retired from international football on a triumphant note
- Scaloni will be forced to try a different style