Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, Matt Freese, and the 10 MLS players to watch at the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup was a pretty good advert for Major League Soccer. Thirty-six MLS players appeared for 11 different national teams, while 22 clubs had at least one player in Qatar. That was impressive enough. This summer, though, MLS could go even bigger, with more than 50 players potentially heading to the tournament.

And that is undoubtedly excellent news for a setup that is always looking to prove itself on the global stage. The more of those guys featured in the World Cup, the better.

But who are they? Well, there's a pretty good range here. Haiti announced on Friday that it will take three MLS players to its first World Cup appearance. And then, of course, there are the heavy hitters, not least Lionel Messi, who will surely be the main character at this World Cup (with apologies to Christian Pulisic). GOAL takes a look at the 10 MLS names to watch this summer...