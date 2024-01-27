‘Imagine telling Lionel Messi to pass’ - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni uses Inter Miami star’s example to take aim at ‘remote-controlled’ modern football tactics

‘Imagine telling Lionel Messi to pass’ - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni uses Inter Miami star’s example to take aim at ‘remote-controlled’ modern football tacticsPatrick RoweGetty ImagesLionel MessiArgentinaInter Miami CFLionel ScaloniMajor League SoccerArgentina boss Lionel Scaloni used Inter Miami star Lionel Messi as an example to prove his claim that modern football tactics are damaging the game.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowScaloni slams modern tacticsUses Messi as an exampleTells young players to enjoy the game