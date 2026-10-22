Lionel Messi’s No.10 shirt didn’t ‘kill’ Ansu Fati but ex-Monaco star admits Barcelona wonderkid has not lived up to ‘great’ potential

As a product of the fabled La Masia academy system in Catalunya, Fati burst onto the scene when making his competitive debut at 16 years of age. He was considered to be the hottest of prospects at that point and a potential heir to Messi’s crown.

A bright start was enjoyed to his senior career, with the promise of plenty more to come. An unfortunate meniscus tear during the 2020-21 campaign kept him out of action for over 300 days and stunted early progress.

Fati did take in 51 appearances for Barca in 2022-23, reaching double figures on the goal front for the first time, but was never quite the same player after working through an injury nightmare. He was loaned out to Brighton in 2023-24.

Little impact was made in the Premier League, leading to another move being sanctioned when Monaco came calling. Fati completed a permanent switch there in the summer of 2026, with a four-year contract being signed.