Lionel Messi runs the show! Inter Miami superstar scores and sets up Lautaro Martinez as Albiceleste ease past Angola in pre-World Cup friendly
Argentina spoil Angola's celebrations
Angola, who were celebrating the 50th anniversary of their independence from Portugal, started brightly, and had it not been for a good stop from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, the 50,000-strong crowd may have been heard to Argentina and back.
The hosts were indebted to their own keeper not long after when Hugo Martinez denied Messi with a smart stop. But the Angola number one did not cover himself in glory in the 44th minute when Martinez fired Messi's neat through ball between the stopper's legs from a tight angle.
Inter Miami star Messi went close shortly after the break but the home team were putting up a good fight at The Estádio 11 de Novembro. But the Barcelona legend would not be denied and after Martinez picked up the loose ball, he set up Messi, who buried his shot from 10 yards in the 82nd minute. That ended another year for Argentina, with Lionel Scaloni's side second in the world rankings and already thinking of further glory next summer in north America.
The MVP
Both Martinez and Messi were, arguably, the standout performers for Argentina as they overcame a stubborn Angola side in their backyard. The duo came away with a goal and an assist but the 38-year-old was, perhaps, the bigger threat throughout the match. On another day, he could have had a hat-trick.
The big loser
While Angola gave a good account of themselves, their defending for the goals was a little suspect. For the first, they allowed Martinez to get behind their backline, when they had a good chance to step up, rendering him offside. And for the second, they were all at sea as Martinez found Messi with ease. But Marques was beaten a bit too easily for Argentina's opener, as the ball went through his legs. While this may have been planned, the keeper was hooked at half time and replaced by Neblu.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐
