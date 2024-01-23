This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Lionel Messi has another new teammate! Inter Miami sign Argentine defender Nicolas Freire from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM ahead of 2024 MLS season

Jacob Schneider
Nicolas Freire Lionel Messi Inter Miami splitGetty Images
Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFNicolas FreireTransfers

Inter Miami have signed Argentine defender Nicolas Freire from Pumas in Liga MX on loan through the 2024 MLS season.

  • Inter Miami sign Nicolas Freire
  • Argentine defender joins from Liga MX side Pumas
  • Herons currently on preseason World Tour

