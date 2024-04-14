The Lionel Messi effect! Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City smashes attendance record as Herons record important win in front of over 70,000 fans
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami grabbed a 3-2 win against Sporting Kansas City at the Arrowhead Stadium in front of a record crowd of over 70,000.
- Inter Miami win 3-2 in clash against Sporting KC
- Played at Kansas City Chief's Arrowhead Stadium
- Match had an official attendance of 72,610