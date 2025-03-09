Lionel Messi Argentina 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Lionel Messi didn’t speak to fellow World Cup winner for ‘three months’ at PSG – with Barcelona comment earning silent treatment from Argentine superstar

L. MessiL. ParedesParis Saint-GermainBarcelonaArgentinaLigue 1

Lionel Messi gave his Argentina team-mate Leandro Paredes the silent treatment after his insulting comments against Barcelona.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Paredes opened up on getting silent treatment from Messi
  • Stopped speaking after his derogatory comments on Barca
  • Argentina will face Uruguay and Brazil in March
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱