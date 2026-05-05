Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo branded the Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal of football as Thierry Henry refuses to pick one definitive GOAT

Beyond their sheer talent, the Frenchman pointed toward the duo's incredible staying power at the summit of the game. He noted that their ability to dominate for nearly two decades is a testament to strict discipline. "I don't know what else to say about them. They are not normal," Henry noted. "It's not just the fact of always being at the top of the world; of their goals, their records... I'm amazed by their longevity, that's what I respect most about them. Talking about longevity is talking about eating well, not going out to party, being with family, training well, working harder than anyone. The way they lead their lives is a hat's off to them."