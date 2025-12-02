Lionel Messi comparisons 'not helping' Lamine Yamal as ex-Barcelona star warns 'unnecessary pressure' could derail 18-year-old sensation

Yamal can call on the support of those around him at Camp Nou, with England international Marcus Rashford among those currently on hand to help shoulder the responsibility of providing goals and assists. He has impressed during a loan spell from Manchester United, but it remains to be seen whether a permanent transfer option will be triggered.

Mendieta added of the 28-year-old forward: “Marcus Rashford has been excellent. He's been fantastic for the team. Seven assists, I think with three goals. But, most importantly, he's an addition to the team. I think a deal will come down to finance. As a player, the way Marcus Rashford is playing, there will surely be interest, but it's about where Barca will be with their finances at that moment in time. And of course, what Rashford wants for his contract, how much he's prepared to negotiate, because we know Barca cannot afford to pay those contracts. On the sports side, for sure, 100%. The question is, can both sides come down to a financial agreement?

“It's sad to say, but I think the fact that Raphinha has been injured is helping. If Raphinha was fit, I'm sure they would be rotated. There would have been changes between them two. But the fact that he's been injured has allowed him to play regularly every game, which is helping to settle better. I think him being away from England and the Premier League has helped, he was always in the spotlight, not always for the right reasons.

“I think he's enjoying that life in Barcelona. It's great knowing he can go to restaurants, people will not bother you. He can go to the beach, he can get on with his lifestyle in Barcelona. And that's helping him to settle in the team. The style, I think, suits him. He doesn't need to run as much as he thought he had to do in the past and it's more about tactics and understanding when to make those runs and those passes or crosses or actions. I think all these factors are helping him to be the player he wants to be and the fans are enjoying it.”