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Lionel Messi named in Argentina's provisional World Cup squad alongside Alejandro Garnacho & Lisandro Martinez - but 40-cap Serie A star misses the cut
Messi headlines squad as Dybala and Correa miss out
Messi is officially set for what is expected to be his final global showpiece after being named in Argentina's 55-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup.
The Inter Miami superstar leads a group that combines the core of the Qatar 2022 winning side with several fresh faces.
However, the most shocking news comes in the form of the players left behind. Roma's Paulo Dybala, who has 40 caps for his country, is the most high-profile casualty from Scaloni’s list, alongside ex-Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, now playing for UANL in Mexico, and West Ham's Valentin Castellanos.
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Tactical shift from Scaloni
The exclusion of Dybala and Correa suggests a significant tactical shift from Scaloni, who has instead opted to include Parma’s Mateo Pellegrino and Roma's Matias Soule.
While Soule has been a consistent performer in Italy, there had previously been frustration from his camp regarding a lack of opportunities.
This provisional list must be trimmed down to a final 26-man roster by May 30, meaning many of the surprise inclusions are still fighting for their seats on the plane to North America.
PL stars and youth prospects included
The Premier League is well-represented in the preliminary selection, with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez both included.
Alejandro Garnacho, who had not seen international action since September 2024, also makes his return to the setup. Scaloni has shown a willingness to blood the next generation, including teenage sensations like Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono and Girona’s Claudio Echeverri.
In addition to the youth movement, some familiar faces have fought their way back into contention. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Nottingham Forest’s Nicolas Dominguez have been recalled despite losing ground in recent months.
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Domestic surprises and defensive depth
Scaloni has looked closely at the Argentine Primera Division to bolster his defensive options. Boca Juniors defender Lautaro Di Lollo and Getafe’s Zaid Romero are among the surprise names included in the backline.
However, there was no room for Estudiantes standout Tomas Palacios or the highly-rated Mariano Troilo, both of whom had been on the periphery of the squad in previous windows. The defensive selection highlights Scaloni's desire for physical robustness as they prepare for a marathon tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The battle for the final spots in the 26-man squad is particularly intense in the goalkeeping department. While Emiliano Martinez and Geronimo Rulli are safe bets, the third-choice spot is a straight fight between Atletico Madrid's Juan Musso and Crystal Palace's Walter Benitez.