Lionel Messi, Argentina sued for failing to appear in Venezuela friendly in Miami, violating $7 million agreement

VID have not outlined what damages they are seeking in the suit, which was filed last month. However, they do claim they lost 'millions' for Messi failing to appear in one game, and low ticket sales in the other. Messi's participation in the 2026 World Cup has not yet been confirmed. Manager Lionel Scaloni admitted it's up to Argentina's captain as to whether he will play:

"As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand," Scaloni said. "I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It's not me who decides. It's up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition," he said last month.