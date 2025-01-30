Lionel Messi's Argentina future not 'relevant' to Lionel Scaloni as national team boss clarifies his own position heading into 2026 World Cup
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni says big calls regarding Lionel Messi’s future, both domestically and internationally, are not “relevant” at this time.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great under contract at Inter Miami
- Has extension option to take in next World Cup
- Fully committed to club and country for now